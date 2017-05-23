Entertainment
T.I. And Trey Songz Team Up For Joint Project Called “The Lady Killer”

indyhiphop Staff
Trey Songz And Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. could be surprising us with a summer full of music, including a joint project with “Mr. Steal Your Girl” himself Trey Songz. T.I. told XXL that he and Trey were supposed to be cooking up a project called The Lady Killers.

He’s also working on a joint project with fellow rap star Young Jeezy called Dope Boy Academy.  Those projects mixed with his 10th studio album Dime Trap and a Grand Hustle compilation, T.I. looks to take his place back on the throne as the the King of the South.

