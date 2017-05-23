T.I. And Trey Songz Team Up For Joint Project Called “The Lady Killer”

T.I. could be surprising us with a summer full of music, including a joint project with “Mr. Steal Your Girl” himself Trey Songz. T.I. told XXL that he and Trey were supposed to be cooking up a project called The Lady Killers.

He’s also working on a joint project with fellow rap star Young Jeezy called Dope Boy Academy. Those projects mixed with his 10th studio album Dime Trap and a Grand Hustle compilation, T.I. looks to take his place back on the throne as the the King of the South.

Also Check Out: Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also Check Out: T.I. Blasts Funkmaster Flex For Saying Tupac Shot Himself

Also On Hot 96.3: