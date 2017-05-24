Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

My name Wale and I came to get it…”

DC rapper Wale is currently on tour for his new album SHiNE. While in Detroit, he came to kick it with The Morning Heat. They spoke about his new music, Twitter beef and what it’s like being a new father.


Check out the full interview below and stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. 

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

12 photos Launch gallery

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

Continue reading Wale Is ‘Detroit Chillin’ With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

Wale’s “Shine” Signing Party At Ubiq

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos