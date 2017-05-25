GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ‘DROPTOPWOP’ THIS WEEK

Via | Rap-Up

DropTopWop is coming sooner than you think.

On the one-year anniversary of his release from prison, Gucci Mane plans to drop his highly-anticipated album. He revealed the Friday (May 26) release date along with the star-studded tracklisting.

“May 26 last year I walked outta prison!” said Guwop. “May 26 this year I’m dropping #DropTopWOP.”

Produced entirely by Metro Boomin and executive produced by Gucci Boomin,will feature Migos’ Offset (“Met Gala”), 2 Chainz and Young Dolph (“Both Eyes Closed”), and Rick Ross (“Loss for Words”) across 10 tracks.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: