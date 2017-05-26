Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did Netflix Cancel “The Get Down?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack‘s heart is heavy today because Netflix has announced that it’s pulling the plug on “The Get Down,” a series surrounding the creation of hip-hop in the Bronx in the 70s. It is the first series Netflix has canceled after one season, and though the show has gotten pretty rave critical reviews, audience responses weren’t much more than lukewarm.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What’s going on, audience?! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Netflix N’ Chill Tips & Recommendations From Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Netflix Is About To Reignite Suspicions About The Tupac & Biggie Shootings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: David Banner & Headkrack Break Down “The God Box” Track-By-Track [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]