RSMS Hotsheet: WELCOME RACE WEEKENED

It’s a very busy weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway kick off with Carb Day on today and ends with the 101st Running of the Indy 500 on Sunday. IMS officials say, expect large crowds this year and plan parking ahead of time. For information click the links below!
http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/indy500/fan-info/parking-tailgating/tailgating
http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/~/media/ims/pdf/track-maps/ims_facilitymap.pdf
http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/indy500/buy-tickets
http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/indy500/fan-info/gate-search-policy
http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/planyourvisit
Below is the weekend schedule:
Miller Lite Carb Day is Friday, May 26, 2017:
07:00am – Parking Lots Open
07:00am – 06:00pm – Ticket Office Open
07:00am – 06:00pm – Credential Office Open
08:00am – Public Gates Open
08:00am – 09:00am – Historic Race Car Exhibition
08:00am – 03:30pm – IMS Midway Open
10:00am – 10:30am – Indy Lights Autograph Session – IMS Midway
10:30am – 10:45am – Sam Schmidt Arrow Car Laps
10:45am – Clint Brawner Award Ceremony – Victory Podium
11:00am – 12:00pm – Verizon IndyCar Series Practice
12:05pm – Indy Lights Driver Introductions
12:15pm – Invocation delivered by Father Mike Welch
12:16pm – National Anthem
12:25pm – “Drivers Start Your Engines”
12:30pm – Indy Lights Freedom 100 Race – 40 Laps
01:45pm – 03:00pm – Tag Heuer Pit Stop Challenge
02:00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Venue Opens
03:30pm – 04:30pm – Barenaked Ladies Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage
04:00pm – 05:30pm – Hinch “The Mayor On Air” Live Podcast – Garages 35 & 36
05:00pm – 06:30pm – Steve Miller Band Concert – Turn 4 Miller Lite Carb Day Stage
06:00pm – Public Gates Close
Legends Day is Saturday, May 27, 2017:
07:00am – Parking Lots Open
07:00am – 06:00pm – Ticket Office Open
07:00am – 06:00pm – Credential Office Open
08:00am – Public Gates Open
08:00am – 03:00pm – Indianapolis 500 Memorabilia Show
08:00am – 03:00pm – IMS Midway Open
08:00am – 03:00pm – Nerf Nitro Kids Zone Open
09:00am – 10:00am – Full Field Autograph Session – Pagoda Plaza
09:00am – 10:15am – Historic Race Car Laps
10:30am – 11:15am – Public Drivers Meeting – North Pit Lane
11:00pm – 12:00pm – Firestone Pin Distribution – Pagoda Plaza
12:00pm – 01:00pm – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session A – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)
01:00pm – Firestone Legends Day Concert Gates Open
01:30pm – 02:30pm – Indianapolis 500 Legends Autograph Session B – North Chalet (Available to first 125 fans)
01:30pm – 02:15pm – Chevrolet Consumer Laps
03:30pm – 04:15pm – Clayton Anderson Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage
04:30pm – 05:30pm – Dustin Lynch Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage
06:00pm – 07:30pm – Keith Urban Concert – Turn 4 Firestone Legends Day Concert Stage
06:00pm – Public Gates Close
The 101st Running of the Indy 500 is Sunday, May 28, 2017:
05:00am – Exterior Parking Lots Open
05:00am – 12:00pm – Credential Office Open
06:00am – Public Gates Open
06:00am – Infield Parking Lots Open
06:00am – 12:00pm – Ticket Office Open
06:00am – 12:20pm – IMS Midway Open
06:00am – 12:20pm – Nerf Nitro Kids Zone
07:00am – Snake Pit Gates Open
08:00am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins from IMS Museum
08:00am – Parade of Bands
08:15am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 1 – 4th Street
08:30am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza
08:30am – 10:00am – Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza
08:45am – Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway
09:00am – 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps
09:35am – Purdue Band Leads Borg-Warner Trophy to Yard of Bricks
10:05am – “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by Purdue University Band
10:11am – IMS Rolling Stage featuring Jonathan Jackson
10:29am – Green Flag delivered by IU Health Helicopter in Turn 1
10:38am – Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps
10:57am – Historic Race Car Laps
11:35am – Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
11:44am – Military March
11:46am – “God Bless America” performed by Angela Brown
11:48am – Military Address delivered by General Abrams
11:54am – Invocation delivered by Father Mike Welch
11:55am – Presentation of Colors
11:56am – “Taps”
11:56am – “America The Beautiful”
12:00pm – Veteran Salute
12:00pm – National Anthem performed by Bebe Rexha
12:12pm – “Back Home Again In Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison
12:14pm – “Drivers Start Your Engines”
12:19pm – 101st Running of the Indy 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil – 200 Laps
05:00pm – Public Gates Close