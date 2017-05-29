Artist Profile: Lil Uzi Vert

Symere Woods is not what old school hip hop heads would consider a true representation of the culture, but the rapper better known for his stage name Lil Uzi Vert clearly doesn’t care. Hip-hop is definitely taking a different sound and this generation is loving it. Coming from the north side of Philadelphia, Uzi grew up to the likes of Marilyn Manson , 808 Heartbreak, and Kanye West. Which isn’t really a surprise to most as his style kinda mixes all of those styles. Uzi came out hard on the scene in 2010 as a hip-hop artist but folks are confused as to what part of his style is hip-hop culture…. For more on Lil Uzi Vert http://www.complex.com/music/2016/01/next-wave-meet-lil-uzi-vert-the-next-phenom-in-rap

