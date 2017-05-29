Artist Profile: Kodak Black

Sadly most of the upcoming artist are known more for social media rather the music they’re suppose to create. Kodak although very talented is one of those artist. Most people can name more of his personal issues than his songs… The 20-year-old Dieuson Octave has that Florida vibe were used to mixed with his own style. Not one of the coldest lyricist, Kodak’s strength is creating hot songs. It seems in today’s world that is all that matters… A hot beat and catchy hook will have you on Billboards Top 100 list.

Once Kodak gets his legal issues in line he has a new project set to release, for more http://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kodak-black-bio/

