Artist Profile: Kehlani

Once living couch to couch in different friends homes, Kehlani is now traveling the world selling out shows. Kehlani very well may be one of the most talented upcoming artist on the scene right now. Singer, songwriter and beautiful spirit Kehlani got a mainstream buzz in 2005 with “You Should Be Here”, but it wasn’t unfortunately until she had a mental breakdown that people really started paying attention to how dope she is…

Kehlani puts on one hell of a show and if you haven’t seen or heard her you need to check her out. For more on Kehlani check out http://www.thefader.com/2015/08/04/kehlani-cover-story-interview

