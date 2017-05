Mila J now better known as Jhene Aiko’s sister… Is still making noise in the game with her latest project Dopamine. Mila has been on the scene for awhile now, but has yet to have the success her sister has had in music. A talented singer, songwriter and actress Mila J may be very unrated but very consistent.

To hear her music and learn more about Mila J http://www.billboard.com/artist/311257/mila-j/biography

Also On Hot 96.3: