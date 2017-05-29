Will You Be Romping This Summer…?

The latest trend in male fashion is Male Rompers. Not sure why men want to have the option to wear everything woman wear but hey whatever floats your boat… Social media went crazy after the promotion for Romphim were released and still unsure of what item from the female closet will be available for men next but I think we can stop here.

I love the option of being able to show your personality through style but is there a line we can draw at some point? The picture of Chris Brown is the closest I can get to a one piece. For pictures of Romphim https://www.romphim.com/

