Wale Talks Favorite Sneakers Of All Time For #WhatHeWearWednesday

Big Greg from HOT 107.5 chopped it up with Wale for some sneaker talk for #WhatHeWearWednesday powered by Puffer Reds. Find out Wale’s top 3 sneakers, which ones he’d love to remake and how big his collection really is.

Make sure you tune in every Wednesday morning to the Sneaker Corner at 8:35a. Use the hashtag #WhatHeWearWednesday so we can see what you’re rockin’!

