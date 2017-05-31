Wale Talks Favorite Sneakers Of All Time For #WhatHeWearWednesday

Big Greg from HOT 107.5 chopped it up with Wale for some sneaker talk for #WhatHeWearWednesday powered by Puffer Reds. Find out Wale’s top 3 sneakers, which ones he’d love to remake and how big his collection really is.
Make sure you tune in every Wednesday morning to the Sneaker Corner at 8:35a. Use the hashtag #WhatHeWearWednesday so we can see what you’re rockin’!
Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.
26 Pictures Of Rihanna Wearing Sneakers (PHOTOS)
26 photos Launch gallery
26 Pictures Of Rihanna Wearing Sneakers (PHOTOS)
1. Rihanna rockin' Js.Source:Instagram 1 of 26
2. Rih comfy in her kicks.Source:Wenn 2 of 26
3. Who says you can't wear sneakers for a photoshoot?Source:Instagram 3 of 26
4. RiRi performs in sneakers during her 'Diamonds World Tour.'Source:Wenn 4 of 26
5. Rihanna wearing sneakers, jeans and a sweatshirt. Still sexy.Source:Wenn 5 of 26
6. Shoe game proper.Source:Instagram 6 of 26
7. Selfies & sneakers for days.Source:Instagram 7 of 26
8. Rihanna dressed head to toe in Adidas.Source:Instagram 8 of 26
9. Rihanna thuggin.'Source:Wenn 9 of 26
10. Being silly in her Converse.Source:Instagram 10 of 26
11. Only Rihanna can make Jordans look sexy.Source:Instagram 11 of 26
12. All "Gold Everything," Rihanna is killin' it.Source:Instagram 12 of 26
13. RiRi & her bestie Melissa kickin' it in kicks.Source:Instagram 13 of 26
14. Rihanna, dope as usual.Source:Instagram 14 of 26
15. Rihanna's style is fly in Japan.Source:Instagram 15 of 26
16. Converse kinda gal.Source:Instagram 16 of 26
17. Rihanna wears all white attire.Source:Wenn 17 of 26
18. Rihanna wears tennis shoes for Coachella.Source:Instagram 18 of 26
19. Lovin' her shoes.Source:Instagram 19 of 26
20. Stunt Rih, stunt.Source:Instagram 20 of 26
21. Rihanna wears short shorts & Converse shoes.Source:Instagram 21 of 26
22. Posted up...Source:Instagram 22 of 26
23. Rihanna wears overalls & sneakers while taking pictures with fans.Source:Wenn 23 of 26
24. RiRi is so cute!Source:Instagram 24 of 26
25. Rihanna performing in her sneakers.Source:Wenn 25 of 26
26. Rihanna showing legs & her tennis shoes.Source:Instagram 26 of 26
comments – Add Yours