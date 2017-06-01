RSMS HotSheet: New Restaurants to Open at The Fashion Mall at Keystone

The Fashion Mall at Keystone will welcome a pair of new restaurants in spring of 2018. Construction is scheduled to start this fall. Mimi Blue offers comfort food and allows customers to mix meats, sauces and sides to invent new dishes for each visit. The Fashion Café location will be the restaurant’s third, they first opened on Mass Ave in 2015. Public Greens is a farm-to-fork restaurant with a focus on the community. One of six brands under Indy-based Patachou Inc., the restaurant dedicates a portion of its profits to feed at-risk and food insecure children. Patachou Inc. operates 12 restaurants in the Indianapolis area, including Napolese, which has been located in the Fashion Café since 2014. According to Simon Property Group, construction will begin in the fall with no interruption to mall business.

