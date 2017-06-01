Joseline Hernandez Reportedly Quits ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Just one day after dragging Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young all over the Internet, Joseline Hernandez is making headlines once again — but this time things are messy AF.

The Shade Room reports that during the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion episode, which was filmed on Wednesday, the Puerto Rican Princess called child protective services on Mimi, claiming that she couldn’t provide a safe living situation for her and Stevie J‘s daughter, Eva. Mimi, who was already Joseline’s arch nemesis, is reportedly livid and refuses to shoot any episodes with her.

But Faust isn’t the only one that is over Joseline’s antics. Producers of the show reportedly claim that Joseline was raising hell over a seating arrangement during the reunion and that’s why she targeted Mimi’s family. She only wanted to share the stage with Jessica Dime and Melissa, but because she didn’t get her way, she lashed out and dropped the Child Protective Services bomb on everyone.

It doesn’t look like this drama will let up anytime soon. Joseline reportedly quit the show, but we’ll see if that is actually true. Nonetheless, the reunion shall be lit!