Drag Season: Joseline Hernandez Blasts Mona Scott-Young On Instagram Live

Joseline Hernandez never really needs a reason to drag people, but this time around, the Puerto Rican Princess has a motive.

On Wednesday, the new mom took to Instagram Live to call out Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young. During the live stream, Joseline prepped her fans for some hot tea she was about to spill on Mona. She said, “I’mma come back in about five minutes. I need ya’ll to have ya’ll phones ready to record what I’m about to tell you about this b**ch Mona [Scott-Young] and how she muthfu*king treated her cast members and all the s**t that she’s done to us throughout the muthafu*king years.”

The most bizarre part of the rant was that Joseline asked her followers to tag Oprah — but why, girl? She continued, “I’m a let everybody know. I want you to hashtag Oprah and I want to go sit down with Oprah. Can ya’ll hashtag that?”

Mona has been blasted by several L&HH stars over the years. But Joseline’s drag may have been the most interesting.

Check out the video above.