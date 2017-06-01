Waka Flocka, Bow Wow Reveal First Rap Song That Hooked Them Onto Hip-Hop [VIDEO]



Headkrack hit up the Growing Up Hip-Hop premiere in Atlanta, where he hung out with some of hip-hop’s finest, like Jermaine Dupree, Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame and, of course, Da Brat! Headkrack got these celebs to reveal which hip-hop family they’d want to be adopted by, and the first hip-hop song they heard that changed their lives forever.

Plus, he plays a little game with the Growing Up Hip-Hop cast! Check out this video to for more red carpet action in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

