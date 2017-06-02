Reginae Carter Discusses The Car She’s Looking To Get Next [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Reginae Carter turned sixteen, she had a sweet 16 bash that was televised on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 (which came back from more than 6 years off the air to broadcast the event). During the glamorous episode, Reginae was gifted a brand new BMW and a Ferrari. She also has a Range Rover that she’s not feeling anymore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, the college girl is looking to get a more sensible (but still super fly, of course) car for her first few years of independent womanhood. She talks with Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea about what her options are for the vehicular upgrade. Plus, she talks about her friendship with T.I.‘s daughter, and whether she has any plans pertaining to music in her future. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Reginae Carter On How She Got Pulled Into A Fight On The Clark-Atlanta Campus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter Breaks Up A Fight At Clark Atlanta University [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Checks Friend For Supporting Young Thug [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]