Brandy Rushed To Hospital After Losing Consciousness On Flight!

indyhiphop Staff
Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

According to TMZ, Brandy was in the process of flying from LAX to JFK early Friday morning when she lost consciousness.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and shuttled the songstress off the plane and to the hospital.

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Passengers on the flight that witnessed the dilemma did attempt to help the star. TMZ noted that Brandy has since regained full consciousness.

