Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

Gabourey Sidibe was living it up on her recent vacation with her girls—and we are living for her pictures!

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she and her friends had on their trip to Barbados.

In a 90's kinda world, I'm glad I got my girls! pic.twitter.com/JcADJSGVhT — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) May 24, 2017

Here she is soaking up the rays and enjoying the water.

She also got her snorkle on:

Lookin for sea turtles…… pic.twitter.com/7La22hIEnX — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) May 25, 2017

She whips her back and forth:

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 28, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Giving you a snatched waist:

At this point, I'm wearing bathing suits as shirts. I legit put a bra on under it and a skirt over it. @gabifresh please expand your fashions beyond swimsuits or I'll never stop! Skirt by @ofuure "Top" by @swimsuitsforall A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 26, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Slaying in this red two piece:

Dress by @eloquii , bathing suit by @gabifresh , wind and grace by GAWD!! 📸: @kperryjr A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 26, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Let them eat cake:

I asked @billionare_chef to make a strawberry cake and he smooth delivered it! I just want to look at it tho. Don't @ me. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 27, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Basking in the glory of the sun:

No fears of getting a tan found round here. 👸🏿🌞☀️🌈 Skirt by @grass_fields A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 26, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Leaving paradise:

Goodbye #barbados🇧🇧 . I have a lot of favorite places but you are my favorite, of the favorite! A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on May 30, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Between the grueling hours of being on set for Fox’s Empire and promoting her new book This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, it’s clear that this was a much-needed and deserve break for Sibide.

Here’s to working hard and playing hard too!

