So A Rep Says Halle ISN’T Preggo! Halle Says It’s Steak! Lol

Rep For Halle Berry Says She Is Not Pregnant – blogged by: @eleven8 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #HalleBerry sparked pregnancy rumors over the weekend when she appeared at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles wearing a fitted sequin dress with her hands strategically placed on her tummy. Is the 50 year old actress expecting? Her reps say no. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Halle Berry's team tells #PageSix, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant,” thought they fail to explain why the star was clutching her belly. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Halle is already the mother of a 3-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, with ex-husband #OlivierMartinez, and 9-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubrey, with model ex-boyfriend #GabrielAubry. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I guess that kills the rumors for now. Maybe Halle just had a lot to eat that night.

