Gucci & Keyshia’s Wedding Special To Air On BET!

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne _________________________________________________ The #Wopsters are headed to a TV screen near you! Today, Keyshia took to Instagram to confirm their upcoming show and wedding will be televised on BET. _________________________________________________ The docuseries will follow the longtime couple as they prepare for the big day, watch their families get to know each other, and ultimately have their wedding. _________________________________________________ #Gucci proposed to #Keyshia back in November of last year, gifting her a huge diamond ring at an Atlanta Hawks game that captured headlines. The couple met back in 2010 when Ka’oir appeared in one of Gucci’s music videos..(read more at theshaderoom.com)
