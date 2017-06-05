Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

Keyshia Cole is concerned about her mother’s well-being. The You singer vented on Twitter, recalling an emotional conversation that left her worried.

I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets. You kno what she said? In return? — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

She said. "YOU'LL be aight" 😓 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Frankie’s careless response left Keyshia disturbed and questioning how any parent could react the way Frankie did. Frankie’s struggle with substance abuse had been a looming family problem for years.

I was like. Wtf is that suppose to mean. Smh. I will NOT be ok if something happens to her. AT ALL! Not amount of money could replace https://t.co/6LsxnwL8Xq — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

I don't think she cares. Really tho. I don't https://t.co/MY1LHCpLSF — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Thanks. It really did break my heart to hear her say that. I couldn't imagine leaving my child before. Thinking. "He'll be aight" 🤧 https://t.co/GeZbJDKAik — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Keyshia’s sister Neffee recently appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, this may be a time for Keyshia to reach out to the spiritual healer for the sake of her family.

