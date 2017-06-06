Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Fashion Designs

An independent fashion designer claims Khloe Kardashian swiped her style for the Good American line.

Khloe introduced the new collection for her Good American fashion line with a visual ad that served ample amounts of body in figure-hugging designs.

‘s fans lived for the looks, buthad to do a double take.said she recognized some of her bedazzled designs featured in the video.

You may not be familiar with, but you’ve definitely seen her work everywhere on the likes of, and

Or perhaps you remember her pieces from Star?

‘s kompany refuted the claims in a statement, asserting, “Under no circumstances did Good American orinfringe on another brand’s intellectual property and we are going through the proper legal channels to handle the situation.”

Meanwhile, Khloe‘s fans have gossiped that Destiny is only calling the Kardashian out to get some shine for her own brand. She’s flatly denied those charges. Considering that she’s dressed some of everyone’s faves, Destiny has certainly made an impression on the fashion industry.

