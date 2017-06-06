Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Beyoncé

Black Music Month presents Houston‘s Women In Music featuring Beyoncé.
In celebration of the women who represent music in Houston
, we had to show love to Houston
‘s very own QUEEN BEY
!
Beyoncé spent her early childhood days blossoming her career in Houston and has now become one of the greatest artists of all-time.
Salute to the queen of Houston with her top 4 most H-Town videos below.
1. Beyoncé – No Angel
2. Beyoncé – ***Flawless ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
3. Beyoncé – Check On It ft. Bun B & Slim Thug
4. Beyoncé – Blow
WE LOVE YOU QUEEN BEY!
Test your Bey skills with the ultimate Beyoncé quiz & find out if you’re a loyal member of the Beyhive or just a sometimsy stan.
Mommy to Bey: Every Photo Of Beyoncé's Pregnancy Slay
