Black Music Month Presents Houston’s Women In Music: Beyoncé

Black Music Month presents Houston‘s Women In Music featuring Beyoncé.

In celebration of the women who represent music in Houston , we had to show love to Houston ‘s very own QUEEN BEY

Beyoncé spent her early childhood days blossoming her career in Houston and has now become one of the greatest artists of all-time.

Salute to the queen of Houston with her top 4 most H-Town videos below.

1. Beyoncé – No Angel



2. Beyoncé – ***Flawless ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie



3. Beyoncé – Check On It ft. Bun B & Slim Thug



4. Beyoncé – Blow



WE LOVE YOU QUEEN BEY!

Test your Bey skills with the ultimate Beyoncé quiz & find out if you’re a loyal member of the Beyhive or just a sometimsy stan.

RELATED: Beyonce Surprises Houston Fan Battling Cancer

RELATED: Beyoncé Relates On Meeting Selena In The Houston Galleria

RELATED: Houston Highlight: Where To Find Beyonce In H-Town [PHOTOS]