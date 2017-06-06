Jay Z May Be Dropping a New Album Very Soon

Via | XXL

Fans Think These Ads Mean Jay Z’s New Album Is on the Way

Between a semi-cryptic Instagram post from Swizz Beatz and his designation as a headliner at the 2017 Made in America Festival and the Austin City Limits tour, at least a few signs have pointed toward Jay Z season being nigh. Now a few literal signs are doing the same thing, according to fans.

Recently, fans have noticed ads with the number 4:44 being plastered around New York City, and some believe it’s the sign of a new album from Jigga. “The 4:44 has popped up on music sites and the add is sourced and paid for by tidal. Then it’s popped up all over NYC the past hour or two,” one fan documented on Twitter, noting the sign’s presence in New York City’s Time Square.

Another fan tweeted out the joy they felt about the prospect of a new Jay album, posting an image of the 4:44 sign along with, “New Jay Z album? 4:44. I’M READY.” Can’t say we blame them, because we’re ready too.

In an interesting post, another fan noted that she’d been alerted about a casting call for a Jay Z video. “Saw a casting for a Jay-Z video here in LA. So you know what that mean,” she wrote on Twitter.

