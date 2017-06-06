RSMS Hot Sheet: Indy Burger Week

More than 40 area restaurants are participating in Indy Burger Week, which gives you a chance to try some of the best burgers around for just $5. The promotion runs from June 12 through June 18. Local chefs will offer handcrafted burgers with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to benefit Second Helpings. Restaurants are sure you’ll enjoy more than just the discounted burger! They’re hoping you’ll pair it with a beer and a side. Also, don’t skimp on the tip—organizers suggest tipping at least 20%, considering you’re getting a $10-$15 burger for just $5!

Here’s a list of participating restaurants. You’ll find more information about specific burgers involved in the promotion at the Indy Burger Week website.

317 BURGER | NTW TAP ROOM

ALLEY’S ALEHOUSE

ANTELOPE CLUB

ARNI’S RESTAURANTS

B SPOT BURGERS

BARBECUE AND BOURBON

BETWEEN THE BUN

BIG LUG CANTEEN

BOOGIE BURGER

BROAD RIPPLE BREWPUB

BROTHERS BAR AND GRILL

BRU BURGER

BUB’S BURGER

BUB’S BURGER & ICE CREAM (Carmel & Zionsville)

BURGER THEORY

CHECKERED FLAG TAVERN

CLUSTERTRUCK

COOPER’S HAWK

DRAKE’S

EMBER URBAN EATERY

FLAMME BURGER

GRINDSTONE CHARLEY’S

HARRY AND IZZY’S

HOPCAT

HOPS & FIRE CRAFT TAP HOUSE

THE JAZZ KITCHEN

KILROY’S BAR N’ GRILL

KUMA’S CORNER

THE LEGEND CAFE

MAXINE’S CHICKEN & WAFFLES

PUNCH BURGER

RAM RESTAURANT & BREWERY

REDEMPTION ALEWERKS

ROBBY’S PUB

SAHM’S PLACE

SCOTTY’S BREWHOUSE

SHOEFLY PUBLIC HOUSE

STACKED PICKLE

THE TAVERN

TAYLOR’S PUB

TEDDY’S BURGER JOINT

UPLAND CARMEL TAP HOUSE

WHISKEY BUSINESS

Also On Hot 96.3: