RSMS Hot Sheet: Indy Burger Week

More than 40 area restaurants are participating in Indy Burger Week, which gives you a chance to try some of the best burgers around for just $5. The promotion runs from June 12 through June 18. Local chefs will offer handcrafted burgers with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to benefit Second Helpings. Restaurants are sure you’ll enjoy more than just the discounted burger! They’re hoping you’ll pair it with a beer and a side. Also, don’t skimp on the tip—organizers suggest tipping at least 20%, considering you’re getting a $10-$15 burger for just $5!
Here’s a list of participating restaurants. You’ll find more information about specific burgers involved in the promotion at the Indy Burger Week website.
