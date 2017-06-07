RSMS HotSheet: Yoga on the Canal

We all know by Wednesday we are just over it and ready for the weekend. Why not get a mid-week recharge? Well get this out: Sunrise Yoga on The Canal. The free class is every Wednesday from 6 to 6:45 a.m. at Vermont Street Plaza. Free parking will be available at the meters off Senate until 7 a.m.

The class is part of a ‘Workout Wednesday’ with the Downtown Indy. It is presented by Anthem Blue Cross &Blue Shield in partnership with Invoke Studio. Classes start now through August.

Upcoming Classes

Jun 14 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Bree Gutierrez at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jun 21 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Brooke Lutgring at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jun 28 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Yvonne Rodriguez at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jul 05 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Amy Peddycord at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jul 12 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Danielle Vetter at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jul 19 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Brooke Lutgring at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Jul 26 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Yvonne Rodriguez at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Aug 02 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Danielle Vetter at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Aug 09 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Andrea Mehringer at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Aug 16 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Yvonne Rodriguez at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Aug 23 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Brooke Lutgring at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

Aug 30 6:00 am – 6:45 am with Danielle Vetter at Downtown – Invoke Yoga & Pilates

