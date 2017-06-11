WizKid Readies Summer 2017 MixTape

The Nigerian born singer and songwriter has big plans for new music for the summer.

Wizkid is enjoying success in the States and the U.K. as he’s killing performances around the world. Fans can’t seem to get enough of WizKid and await for his summer mixtape, “Sound of The Other Side”.

Ever since he had signed international deal in 2016, Wizkid had being under pressure from fans to drop a project that will meet up with international standard and finally he has announced a date for his upcoming project.

Wizkid has confirmed that his “Sounds From The Other Side” summer mixtape will be released on July 7, 2017. He made this known during an interview on Revolt TV, where he also talked about the basic structure for the project.

“Afrobeats is getting a lot of attention right now,” Wizkid said. “People are really loving the sound. “I was like ‘it would just be a good idea for me to do like a project where I try to fuse the sound with artists from right here (USA), with my local producers back home. Some international producers as well.”

The forthcoming Wizkid‘s project titled “Sounds From The Other Side” summer mixtape will features from international artists such as Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Future and Drake among others.

SOURCE(via)

