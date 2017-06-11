Bryson Tiller Gives Back to his Hometown of Louisville

Louisville’s own returns to his hometown and earns local legend status with his generosity.

Bryson Tiller returned to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and gave back by restoring three basketball courts at Wyandotte Park. Tiller, who partnered up with Nike for the move, cut the ribbon earlier this week (June 7th) with the Mayor of Louisville in attendance near his former high school.

“It’s possible in Louisville, Kentucky. Everybody used to tell me you can’t make it out of Louisville, Kentucky, and I disagree, ‘cos I made it out of this city. If anybody on this court right now got a dream, you believe in yourself, you can do it”, stated Tiller.

The local Parks and Rec deputy director Marty Storch said, “This is something that Bryson was very adamant about. You know with Iroquois High School, he wanted to give back to this community because this community gave a lot to him.”

Tiller shared a few photos on his Instagram commemorating the event.

