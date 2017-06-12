LeBron Reveals Mom and Wife Were Against Coming Back to Cleveland

Uninterrupted: Addressing the now infamous Comic Sans letter written by Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert after his departure to Miami in the summer of in 2010, James admitted coming home wasn’t the easiest thing to do, mostly because his family members were not on board.

Interesting to hear LeBron James talk about how upset he was over Cavs owner Dan Gilbert writing that comic sans letter. pic.twitter.com/zVa6O74Ew1 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 9, 2017

“My mom’s like, ‘listen you go back, I ain’t goin’ back with you,’” James said. “She’s like, ‘I’m staying in Miami. Or I’m going somewhere else. Send me somewhere else.’ I had to be like, ‘let’s not worry about the small [stuff], let’s worry about us trying to build something that’s bigger than our name.’”

Uninterrupted is James’ venture, overseen by his long-time friend and business partner, Maverick Carter.

The full episode can be viewed at www.uninterrupted.com.

