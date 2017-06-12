Remy Ma Claps Back At Nicki Minaj During Her Show In Richmond!



Let the drama begin… again!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Recently Nicki Minaj chose to reignite her feud with Remy Ma on a track entitled “Realize” from 2 Chainz’ upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. There she boasts about being the top female in the game, breaking Aretha’s record for most hits on Billboard’s Hot 100, despite the alleged ghostwriting prowess of Remy’s husband, Papoose, on her diss track, ”

There she boasts about being the top female in the game, breaking Aretha’s record for most hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 — despite the alleged ghostwriting prowess of Remy’s husband, Papoose, on her diss track, “Shether.”

So, it comes as no surprise that over the weekend Remy Ma was not at a loss for words when it came to her hip-hop nemesis.

In Richmond, Remy Ma and Fat Joe hit the stage at Radio One’s Stone Soul Music Festival (Saturday, June 10) and fans couldn’t help but notice a bit of extra word-play at the end of Remy’s verse in “All the Way Up.” Check out the video above for Remy’s “special message” to Nicki. Be Warned, The Content Is Explicit.

Related: Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy Ma

Next stop? Hot 97’s Summer Jam (Sunday, June 11), where Remy invited legendary lyricists Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, and Lady of Rage onto the stage before tearing into Minaj in a vicious rendition of “Shether” — while images of Minaj played on a screen behind them.

Related: Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers, Faith & Kim’s Empowering Moment & More!

So what’s next for the feuding hip-hop females? I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @ipowerrichmond

Latest…

Also On Hot 96.3: