Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons & Drug Charges

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair and a passenger Jami Thomas, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, when cops found four firearms, rounds of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and marijuana in their vehicle, ESPN reports.
According to reports, Telfair was arrested around 3 a.m. after his Ford F150 truck was seen illegally parked on a median. Telfair, who played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, in 2007, and was sentenced to three years of probation, CBS reports.
