Tory Lanez Drops $35K At Store That Racially Profiled Him…Twitter Reacts

Tory Lanez says he was discriminated against at a high end Canadian boutique called Holt Renfrew. You would think such an experience would make the singer want to leave the store. Instead, Lanez decided to make a different statement — he dropped $35,000 purchasing items from the store.

Lanez recorded a video of himself yelling at the employee who allegedly discriminated against him. He captioned the clip, “35,00 in HOLT RENFREW … cuz this n*gga tried to play me like I was broke.” He further gives fans a view of all the bags he left with, supposedly filled with Gucci and Louis Vuitton gear. You can watch the clip below.

They tried to play Tory Lanez like he was some brokeboi window shopping and then he dropped $35,000 in the store pic.twitter.com/TgkicJ9CJe — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 11, 2017

Eventually, Lanez defended his spending in the store saying, “It’s not the fact that we spent $35K in there, we were already going there to do that. It’s the fact that HE didn’t get the percentage.”

#torylanez clarifies he was gonna drop $35,000 regardless. He just made sure the person hating didn't get the commission A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

The Internet was not here for Lanez’s excuse. Per usual, Twitter came through with the drags and hilarious tweets.

The gag is Tory Lanez idiot ass gave his business and money to a store that disrespected him 💀 https://t.co/9bmDADMlQt — NipplesAndToes23 (@IntenseDesire) June 11, 2017

Because of Tory Lanez spending $35k in a store he was discriminated against, White people are up 3-1 in this series lol. — EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) June 11, 2017

Racist Store Worker: We don't do business with blacks

Common Sense: take my money elsewhere

Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/GV3IC4AGhE — H Don Datta (@HollowDaGattMan) June 11, 2017

Tory Lanez going back to the store to return the items like pic.twitter.com/mHFyjWOa7e — . (@najmaaay) June 11, 2017

My son yous suppose to SHOW him 35k (or more) then walk out. 🤦🏾‍♂️ @torylanez — King E. ♏️ (@TroiUsher) June 11, 2017

This might be a good time to have a nice sit down with Lanez. Apparently, he needs guidance on how to really stick it to the man.

Also On Hot 96.3: