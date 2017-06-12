Entertainment
Remy Ma Has A Nip Slip During Summer Jam

Lean back!

The first ladies of hip hop aren’t the only things Remy Ma brought out during her performance at Summer Jam on Sunday.

The rapper was so full of energy during the show that she ran on stage during Fat Joe‘s “Lean Back” and her boobs popped out. But leave it to Remy to stay solution-oriented despite the circumstances. She continued performing her verse, all while getting her breasts in check.

Luckily for Rem, her performance was so epic that a minor nip slip is the last thing people will remember about the show. As we previously reported, the Bronx beauty paid homage to all the ladies of hip hop. She brought the queens out during her set: Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Young M.A and more.

She also performed “shETHER” so it’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj was a no show. Check out footage of Rem’s wardrobe malfunction here.

Remy Ma may be one of the hottest artist in the game right now, but sometimes we forget that stars are just like us. After spending six and a half years in prison, Rem dedicated her time to be the best mother, wife and emcee she could be — and needless to say, she's excelling at all of those things. From cooking large meals for the entire family to switching up her hairstyles to match her personality, check out these photos that prove Remy is just like every woman. *cues Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman*

