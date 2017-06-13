Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As Special K is getting down to a song behind the scenes, Yandy Smith decided to help him make it look sexy. She gave him a quick lesson on how single girls get down in the club to their favorite songs. She also tries to bring Juicy into the mix, but Juicy is not interested. Check out this exclusive video to watch the whole hilarious exchange in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Yandy Smith Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy Smith
2. Gary With Da Tea & Yandy Smith
3. Yandy Smith
4. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy
5. Yandy Smith
6. Yandy Meets Rickey Smiley
7. Yandy Smith
8. Yandy Smith
9. Yandy Smith
10. Yandy Smith
