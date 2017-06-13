Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts On Colorism

Tinashe has Black Twitter in an uproar due to some recent comments with The Guardian. The “2 On” singer said it is hard for Black women in the industry and she feels they always have to compete: “Recently, my cousin was with a friend of a friend, who was in high school, and she was like: ‘I’m a fan of Kehlani,’ but in a way that was like, ‘So I can’t be a fan of Tinashe, too.’ Then my friend posed the question, ‘Why not be a fan of both?’ It’s kind of like sport; people feel like they have to pick a side.” Tinashe continued, “There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a Black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

What set Twitter off, however, were her next comments about colorism. Tinashe is biracial, with a Danish mother and a Zimbabwean father, and she discussed her struggles with this identity. “There’s colorism involved in the Black community, which is very apparent,” she said. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the Black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a Black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Many people thought Tinashe was blaming her recent lack of success on her mixed heritage.

Dear Tinashe,

It's not a colorism issue. That fact is, we just don't see it for u sis.

Sincerely,

Everybody pic.twitter.com/nDuUJ8SyXB — april♡Mae♡june (@Prettyy_THICK) June 13, 2017

First off, Tinashe, GIRL. You don't have an image. Rihanna is Rude Gal, Beyoncé is Queen Bey, and you are…??? pic.twitter.com/WliAFfh7Hx — Zynierah (@Zynierah) June 13, 2017

Others thought she shouldn’t be talking about light-skinned struggles, considering their history of privilege.

Colorism is def a thing but the way colorism works, Tinashe SHOULD be winning. But her music really isn’t that good so…. https://t.co/0nFLVXxgP5 — Candyce (@CandyceRox) June 13, 2017

Beyonce is light skinned. Mariah Carey is biracial. Rihanna is light skinned. J Cole & Drake are biracial. We're just not into YOU Tinashe — miss a city unseen (@CNRush) June 13, 2017

Tinashe just used the wrong argument. Colorism isn't keeping her from shining, it's probably whats keeping her as relevant as she is — Angel of Color (@johanamamaa) June 13, 2017

Then there were some who just thought she shouldn’t have bought it up in the first place.

Tinashe: I'm not really accepted by the black community bc i'm mixed.

Black folks: You're mixed? — Second Lead Vocalist (@VirgoJ24) June 13, 2017

I don't even think most people knew Tinashe was mixed. Her name is Tinashe. Girl, we clocked in on your Blackness. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 13, 2017

Message for Tinashe. pic.twitter.com/WXV4AZoWLe — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) June 13, 2017

Tinashe has since responded to her criticism saying her quotes were taken out of context. Her colorism struggles were more about her own life, rather than her experience in the industry.

I was not talking about colorism in the industry. This is taken out of context. — TINASHE (@Tinashe) June 13, 2017

Maybe an acknowledgement of light-skinned privilege could serve Tinashe well. What do you think of her comments? Does the singer need help working through her colorism ideas or was this just blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On Hot 96.3: