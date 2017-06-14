Hotsheet Breaking News: Congressman Steve Scalise shot

Congressman Steve Scalise and four other victims were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va. Mr. Scalise was shot in the hip and was at second base and dragging himself into the outfield to get away from the gunman.

A gunman opened fire near a Y.M.C.A. on Wednesday morning. Members of a security team exchanged gunfire with the gunman, who was armed with a rifle.

President Trump said in a statement that he and the vice president were monitoring developments closely.

The police said on Twitter that a suspect was in custody.

*Story still Developing

