Kid Ink Talks 7 Series EP, Upcoming Album, Ariana Grande, LeBron James & More! [VIDEO]

Fresh off the release of his 7 Series EP last month, and a brand new visual for his Starrah-assisted single “No Strings,” rapper Kid Ink stopped through Naptown to chat it up with Hot 96’s own Dani D.

Throughout the interview, he talked about his recent mixtape 7 Series EP, working Ty Dolla Sign and his upcoming album, which will be his third album with RCA Records. He also revealed, some of the artists he would like to work with next including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber along with the some other EDM artists to help expand his sound and reach as an artist.

Keep in mind, it’s not all music with Kid Ink, he also gave his thoughts on the NBA Finals, showing love to LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Plus, he also revealed his thoughts on fatherhood and his plans for Father’s Day.

Watch the full interview above!

