Yikes! Azealia Banks Sued By Credit Card Company Over Outstanding Bill

Azealia Banks must have been foreshadowing when she named her 2014 album Broke With Expensive Taste.

The Harlem rapper is being sued by City National Bank for over $137,000 debt. According to Page Six, Banks first signed up for a Crystal Visa Infinite Credit Card in 2012 and made payments through December 2016, until she fell behind.

As of June 2017, the rapper now owes close to $79,000 on that card. Then in May 2015, the California-based bank gave Azealia a second Visa card, which she stopped making payments on a year later. Her balance for that card is currently $8,000. Court documents show the rapper owes over $50,000 for a personal line of credit from 2016.

But that isn’t the only drama the controversial star is dealing with these days. She is currently facing criminal assault charges for allegedly biting a security guard who threw her out of a club in 2015.

Azealia has yet to comment on the suit — but knowing her history of social media trolling, she will soon.