HOT SHEET: Indiana student asks for help after tweet for Riley Hospital goes viral

Claire Smith is an Indiana University student took to twitter to raise money and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children. She promised to donate .25 cents for every favorite and .50 cents for every retweet to her IUDM page. IUDM is a 36-hour dance marathon that takes place every November. In 48 hours after the tweet was posted, over 53,000 users favorite it and 14,000 people retweeted it.

Claire noticed her tweet was getting a lot of attention and realized she needed some help. Reaching out to celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey for help.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Smith had raised $632. If you would like to donate click HERE.

