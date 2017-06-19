RSMS HotSheet: Multiple Robberies Early Monday Morning

Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple gas station robberies earlier this morning between 1and 5 am. The police believe that they may be connected. Descriptions of the suspect in the robberies all match. At a Mobil gas station located at 2944 Shelby St. A man walked into the gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD said there was an attempted robbery at a Shell gas station at 2304 Madison Ave. As two men entered the store one was armed with a gun demanding money. The clerk, hid behind a bulletproof barrier. Around 5:10 a.m., another attempted robbery was reported at 1500 E. Prospect St. Two suspects also tried unsuccessfully to rob a Village Pantry at 730 S. State Ave., police said. IMPD has definitively connected the Madison Avenue and State Avenue incidents.

