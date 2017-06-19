“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations! $27 Million Debut! 3rd At Box Office!

“All Eyez on Me” Exceeds Expectations with $27 Million Debut, Lands Third in the Box Office – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Over the weekend, the highly anticipated #TupacShakur biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” reeled in an impressive $27 million in its opening weekend, surpassing its estimated $17 million to $22 million range. Though, a few million shy of Saturday’s $30 million projection, the film, which secured a $30 million budget, landed in third place at the box-office behind “Cars 3” and “Wonder Woman.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, despite its success at the box-office, the film caught a lot of flak after #JadaPinkettSmith revealed her thoughts on the film, suggesting that the “reimagining” of her relationship with #Tupac Shakur was not true. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In turn, the film’s producer claimed that Smith’s scenes were portrayed from “actual dialogue” between Smith and the rapper. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I’m kind of disappointed and just hurt by the accusations that it wasn’t depicted or I can’t remember the exact words she said,” #LTHutton told TMZ. “But it all came from the truth and places of moments of her actual dialogue and ideas that Pac actually had.”
