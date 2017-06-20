Karrueche And Quavo Step Out As A Couple For The First Time

Rumors have been swirling about Karrueche and Quavo being a couple all year long, but now the proof is in the pudding.

On Saturday, the model and the chart topping rapper made it official with their first public appearance at an after party, following Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert. The hot couple pulled up to Compound Nightclub, exuding youth, freedom and flyness, with Takeoff and Offset in tow. This is the first time Kae and Quavo have been spotted together in photos, although the pair was seen in New York City last week.

June 18, 2017: Karrueche and the Migos arriving to the club last night in Atlanta @karrueche {#karrueche} A post shared by Fan⚡️ (@supportingkt) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Now that the Claws actress has an official restraining order against Chris Brown, she can be happy and carefree without worrying about her troubled ex popping up. Check out more photos of the cute pair here.