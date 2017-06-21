Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hire Surrogate For Third Child

Via | HotNewHipHop

It appears Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are going to have another child. According to TMZ, Kanye & Kim have hired a surrogate to have their child.

As we’ve already known, Kim has a condition called placenta accreta, which makes having another baby for her life-threatening. So as a result, Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and are forking up big bucks to see it play out. TMZ reports that Kim Kanye must put down a deposit of $68,850 with the agency, and also pay the following…$45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid, and if the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 as well.

