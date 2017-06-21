Prodigy Was Reportedly Wheeled Out On A Stretcher After Saturday Concert

Via | HotNewHipHop

According to a new report & photo from TMZ, it appears Prodigy was suffering from complications this past Saturday night after his show in Vegas, where he was wheeled out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

As TMZ reports, the Mobb Deep rapper arrived at The Mirage for the official after-party at 1OAK Saturday night. He was supposed to perform, but at around 1:30 AM Sunday morning he told people he wasn’t feeling good and those around him were so concerned that they decided to put him on the stretcher.

