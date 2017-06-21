Scarface Says “All Eyez On Me” Isn’t A “Real ‘Pac Movie”

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – Houston rhymer Scarface serves as the latest MC to offer his thoughts on the newly released Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me.

As an artist who was a friend of the late rapper, Face offered a personal perspective on the film, which has already received a great deal of criticism.

According to the rapper, if certain artists affiliated with ‘Pac weren’t mentioned in the film, “then it ain’t no real ‘Pac movie.”

“If MC Breed not in that movie then it ain’t no real ‘Pac movie. If The D.O.C. wasn’t mentioned in that movie, that’s not a real ‘Pac movie,” Scarface said during a Classic Hip Hop Lives event in Chicago. He also mentioned Spice 1, Richie Rich, Too $hort, Big Syke and MC Eiht as crucial parts of Tupac’s story.

As he continued to speak on All Eyez On Me, Scarface stressed that he wouldn’t want any posthumous treatment himself.

