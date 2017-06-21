O.J. Simpson Gets Parole Hearing Date

Fallen football legend O.J. Simpson has said he’s incarcerated as retribution for his acquittal in the murder of his ex-wife and her friend, though many believe there’s ample evidence.

He has served more than eight years of a nine- to 33-year sentence for his involvement in a robbery, but he could soon be released.

CNN reports that the Nevada Board of Parole scheduled a July 20 parole hearing for Simpson. If he’s granted parole, the retired NFL star could walk out of prison by October.

Simpson, 69, is incarcerated at Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada for his role in a 2007 armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Prosecutors said the former athlete and his friends attempted to steal Simpson sports memorabilia from collectibles sellers. They were convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The ex-football player contends that he was simply trying to retrieve stolen personal items, such as photos and other family heirlooms. He claims not to have known that his associates had weapons.

Simpson and his attorney will present their case, via video conference from the prison, to a panel of four parole commissioners assembled in Carson City, Nevada, ESPN reported.

Nevada defense attorney Dan Hill believes Simpson stands a good chance of getting paroled, according to KTLA-TV.

“Simpson’s age, the fact that he was given parole on the first sentencing batch, weigh in his favor. So does the fact that he was by all accounts a model prisoner, as does any acceptance of responsibility for his actions,” Hill stated.

According to CNN, Simpson was granted parole on some of his offenses at hearings in 2013 and 2014.

The nation was spellbound during Simpson’s high profile 1995 murder trial—and the fascination continues. Although he was acquitted in the criminal case, a civil court found him liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

If granted parole, Simpson will “want to live a quiet life,” said his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, according to the Associated Press.

