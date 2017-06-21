It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour

DMX and the Ruff Ryders turned the nostalgia all the way up on Tuesday by announcing their upcoming 20th anniversary reunion tour. According to Spin, Eve, Swizz Beatz, the Lox and Drag-On will join Darkman X on a ten-date run, with Fat Joe joining for the first eight cities. The tour kicks off September 7 in Miami and concludes September 30 in Las Vegas.

You may recall that the legendary crew reunited last April for a concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, however, DMX reportedly struggled throughout his sets and even postponed a string of shows due to a “medical emergency” before checking himself into a rehab facility.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 23 via Live Nation. Check out the tour dates above.