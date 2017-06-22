JahLion Honors Prodigy With Story Of Playing Mobb Deep In The Caribbean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, the hip-hop world is mourning the loss of one its prolific pioneers: Prodigy of Mobb Deep. JahLion honors his memory by telling a story from a DJ set he was manning in the Virgin Islands a few years ago. In the club, everyone was partying when JahLion turned things up a notch with a Tupac track. Then, he switched things up and dropped “Quiet Storm,” and the whole club went wild.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out this exclusive video to hear JahLion tell this story in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Lands Book Deal; Autobiography Due In April 2011

RELATED: Prodigy Says The Cops Wanted Him To “Drop A Gun” In 50 Cent’s Car

RELATED: JahLion Sound & DJ Nabs Celebrate The Real DJs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]