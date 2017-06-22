Rickey Smiley Morning Show
JahLion Honors Prodigy With Story Of Playing Mobb Deep In The Caribbean [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
This week, the hip-hop world is mourning the loss of one its prolific pioneers: Prodigy of Mobb Deep. JahLion honors his memory by telling a story from a DJ set he was manning in the Virgin Islands a few years ago. In the club, everyone was partying when JahLion turned things up a notch with a Tupac track. Then, he switched things up and dropped “Quiet Storm,” and the whole club went wild.

Check out this exclusive video to hear JahLion tell this story in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

