Juicy’s Teacup: Why Isn’t Khloe Kardashian Carry Kim K’s Baby? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy was filling in for Gary With Da Tea when she reported about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby plan. The couple is reportedly hiring a surrogate to have their third child. Whoever is carrying their child is certainly going to get a financial come-up, but Juicy still things the price is way too low.

Meanwhile, one can’t help but wonder, why isn’t sister Khloe Kardashian carrying the baby for Kim? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

