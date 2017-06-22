Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy’s Teacup: Why Isn’t Khloe Kardashian Carry Kim K’s Baby? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment


Juicy was filling in for Gary With Da Tea when she reported about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s new baby plan. The couple is reportedly hiring a surrogate to have their third child. Whoever is carrying their child is certainly going to get a financial come-up, but Juicy still things the price is way too low.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Meanwhile, one can’t help but wonder, why isn’t sister Khloe Kardashian carrying the baby for Kim? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED:  Why Is Khloe Kardashian Participating In Lamar Odom’s New Reality TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Was Khloe Kardashian Wrong To Stop Paying Rent For Lamar Odom’s Father? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Hiring A Surrogate To Compete With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

7 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

Khloe Kardashian Twerks At Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Graduation Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos