T.I. Set To Star In & Produce New Crime Drama ‘Atlanta’s Most Wanted’

T.I. is not letting his relationship drama stop his checks. He has a new television project on the way.

T.I. is gearing up to executive produce and star in a new police drama series. The Atlanta rapper will play the son of a criminal in the upcoming FOX drama, “Atlanta’s Most Wanted.” Yep, T.I. is looking to take over our televisions on a weekly basis.

In the hour-long series, Tip’s character Marcus Armstrong, son a big time drug kingpin, will navigate being recruited to a vice squad that investigates Atlanta growing criminal activity that could jeopardize his deep, dark secret and possibly threatens his life, according to Deadline.

“Atlanta’s Most Wanted” is one of Fox’s first drama orders for the 2017-2018 season and it’s currently in the early stages of development.

